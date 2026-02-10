Wingstop Inc. $WING Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71,587 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Wingstop worth $15,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 92,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $281.75 on Tuesday. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $388.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.33 and a 200-day moving average of $271.92.

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $69,931.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,421.51. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Wingstop from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (down from $420.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $363.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.75.

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company’s core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

