Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd Sells 8,322 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,322 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 110,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 11,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 146,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.26, for a total value of $800,786.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,884.14. This represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.50, for a total value of $10,383,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,272,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,942,020.50. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,067,686 shares of company stock worth $105,352,291. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Alphabet News

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Arete Research raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $233.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.46.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $324.32 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

