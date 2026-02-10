Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.0750, with a volume of 5410 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Whitestone REIT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Whitestone REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT Trading Up 0.1%

Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $766.12 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.1425 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Whitestone REIT announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, that specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail and mixed-use properties. The company’s portfolio is concentrated in high-growth Texas markets, including the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, where it primarily owns open-air neighborhood and community shopping centers. Whitestone REIT focuses on convenience- and necessity-based retail, partnering with grocers, fitness operators, service providers and other essential tenants to drive consistent foot traffic and stable occupancy.

In addition to property ownership, Whitestone REIT provides asset and property management services, leasing expertise and development capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.