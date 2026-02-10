Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

