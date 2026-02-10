Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 158,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $223.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.35. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 4,184.47% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore cut their target price on shares of AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $275.00 target price on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.