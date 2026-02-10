Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 98,011 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,011 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 0.7% of Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $26,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in CocaCola by 5,142.9% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CocaCola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on CocaCola from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

In other CocaCola news, CEO James Quincey sold 337,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $26,046,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 342,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,410,296.60. The trade was a 49.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $2,250,751.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,894,396.10. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 509,138 shares of company stock valued at $38,186,963 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher target — Wells Fargo raised its price target on KO to $87 and kept an “overweight” rating, offering explicit upside that can attract buyers ahead of earnings. Read More.

Analyst upgrade and higher target — Wells Fargo raised its price target on KO to $87 and kept an “overweight” rating, offering explicit upside that can attract buyers ahead of earnings. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fairlife production ramp — Coca‑Cola is expanding Fairlife production to tap the growing protein/functional beverage category, a growth push that supports longer‑term organic revenue upside. Read More.

Fairlife production ramp — Coca‑Cola is expanding Fairlife production to tap the growing protein/functional beverage category, a growth push that supports longer‑term organic revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — Consumer staples are outperforming the broader market, and Coca‑Cola (a top holding in defensive ETFs) has seen strong YTD momentum; that defensive demand can support the share price in risk‑off sessions. Read More.

Sector tailwinds — Consumer staples are outperforming the broader market, and Coca‑Cola (a top holding in defensive ETFs) has seen strong YTD momentum; that defensive demand can support the share price in risk‑off sessions. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings day catalyst — Multiple previews note KO reports Q4 results before the open on Feb 10; guidance and margin commentary will likely be the primary driver of near‑term volatility rather than the quarter’s raw numbers. Read More.

Earnings day catalyst — Multiple previews note KO reports Q4 results before the open on Feb 10; guidance and margin commentary will likely be the primary driver of near‑term volatility rather than the quarter’s raw numbers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor discussion and odds — Market commentary (TipRanks/Polymarket previews) and many outlets debating whether KO will beat estimates increases attention but doesn’t change fundamentals ahead of guidance. Read More.

Investor discussion and odds — Market commentary (TipRanks/Polymarket previews) and many outlets debating whether KO will beat estimates increases attention but doesn’t change fundamentals ahead of guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Options/income interest — Articles laying out income strategies and option plays around KO reflect elevated trader activity into earnings; this can boost volume and IV but is market‑direction agnostic. Read More.

Options/income interest — Articles laying out income strategies and option plays around KO reflect elevated trader activity into earnings; this can boost volume and IV but is market‑direction agnostic. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — A recent filing showed the CEO sold stock worth roughly $26M, which can prompt short‑term caution among some investors despite routine explanations for planned sales. Read More.

Shares of KO opened at $78.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.36. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83.

The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

