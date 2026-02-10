Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 122,151 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 269.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $9,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $65.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.08. Carrier Global Corporation has a 1-year low of $50.24 and a 1-year high of $81.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

