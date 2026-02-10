Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WELL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. National Bankshares set a $246.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Welltower from $232.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $197.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.49. Welltower has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $209.05. The stock has a market cap of $135.56 billion, a PE ratio of 136.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Welltower by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,918,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,098,000 after acquiring an additional 226,597 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Welltower by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,007,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,155,047,000 after acquiring an additional 774,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

