Wells Fargo & Company Cuts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $130.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 71.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNDY. Loop Capital set a $80.00 price objective on monday.com in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $157.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of monday.com from $293.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.17.

Get monday.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MNDY

monday.com Stock Performance

monday.com stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.70. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $334.90.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $333.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.71 million. monday.com had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On monday.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,184,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,519,000 after purchasing an additional 115,353 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in monday.com by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,833,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,442,000 after buying an additional 150,987 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in monday.com by 231.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,717,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,617,000 after buying an additional 1,198,761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in monday.com by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 932,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,660,000 after buying an additional 490,491 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 723,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

More monday.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting monday.com this week:

About monday.com

(Get Free Report)

monday.com is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that provides a cloud-based Work Operating System (Work OS) designed to help teams plan, organize and track their work. The platform offers customizable workflows that support project management, task delegation, time tracking and collaboration across departments. monday.com’s visual interface enables users to create boards, automations and dashboards to centralize information and streamline processes without requiring extensive coding knowledge.

The company’s product portfolio includes monday Work OS, which can be adapted for use cases ranging from marketing campaign management and sales pipelines to software development sprints and human resources onboarding.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.