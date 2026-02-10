Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 17,541 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,459 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 17,541 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $21,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $105.27 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,738,817 shares in the company, valued at $732,711,572.41. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

