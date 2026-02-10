Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,561 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,061,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.8% during the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co lifted its position in Caterpillar by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. SHEPHERD WEALTH MANAGEMENT Ltd LIABILITY Co now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $742.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $620.65 and its 200 day moving average is $532.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $743.50.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 22,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $720.11, for a total value of $16,314,812.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 79,953 shares in the company, valued at $57,574,954.83. The trade was a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 39,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.08, for a total value of $26,656,109.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,350 shares in the company, valued at $29,524,818. This represents a 47.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,545 shares of company stock valued at $88,294,733. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Caterpillar from $470.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $690.90.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

