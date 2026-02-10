Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stake in AT&T Inc. $T

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,411,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,448 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 321,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 29,237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 349,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 24.6% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 96,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 18,984 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on T. Williams Trading set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Featured Articles

