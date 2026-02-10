Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $31.28 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,587 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $31,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Evercore raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE UNH opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $324.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.43. The company has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The business had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

