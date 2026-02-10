Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 40,511 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,511 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $58,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the second quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 71.1% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 20,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $467.03 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $261.25 and a 1 year high of $509.70. The company has a market capitalization of $177.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $419.94 and a 200-day moving average of $372.93.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

