Waterway Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Waterway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.15. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.66 and a fifty-two week high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 20.89%.Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 132.99%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone sold 1,596,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $15,961,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,610. The trade was a 99.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone purchased 385,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,332,883 shares in the company, valued at $424,001,642.68. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Evercore decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.77.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX) is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone’s business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

