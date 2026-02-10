Waterway Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Waterway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 499.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,598 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 5.9% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $30,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%
IVE stock opened at $221.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $222.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.12 and a 200 day moving average of $208.51.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.
