Waterway Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

Waterway Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,784 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.5% of Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Waterway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchbrook Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.4%

IEFA opened at $97.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.38. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $97.17. The stock has a market cap of $165.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

