Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.250-2.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $713.0 million. Waters also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 14.300-14.500 EPS.

NYSE WAT opened at $327.52 on Tuesday. Waters has a 1 year low of $275.05 and a 1 year high of $414.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.17 million. Waters had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.89%.The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays set a $400.00 target price on Waters in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.59.

Positive Sentiment: Completed Reverse Morris Trust with BD, creating a larger life‑sciences leader and handing Waters new product, channel and geographic scale. Waters Completes Combination

Completed Reverse Morris Trust with BD, creating a larger life‑sciences leader and handing Waters new product, channel and geographic scale. Positive Sentiment: Full‑year 2026 revenue guidance raised to roughly $6.4B–$6.46B and management targets ~28.1% operating margin through BD integration — a clear long‑term growth/margin story if synergies are realized. Revenue & Margin Guidance

Full‑year 2026 revenue guidance raised to roughly $6.4B–$6.46B and management targets ~28.1% operating margin through BD integration — a clear long‑term growth/margin story if synergies are realized. Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: non‑GAAP EPS $4.53 vs. ~$4.50 expected and revenue of ~$932M (high end of sales guidance); recurring revenue and chemistry/bioseparations strength noted. Q4 Results

Q4 beat: non‑GAAP EPS $4.53 vs. ~$4.50 expected and revenue of ~$932M (high end of sales guidance); recurring revenue and chemistry/bioseparations strength noted. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call emphasized integration synergies but used a cautious tone on timing and risks — management flagged execution and near‑term margin pressure as they absorb BD businesses. Earnings Call Highlights

Earnings call emphasized integration synergies but used a cautious tone on timing and risks — management flagged execution and near‑term margin pressure as they absorb BD businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want detail on segment trends, recurring revenue and the integration plan. Call Transcript

Full earnings call transcript and slide deck are available for investors who want detail on segment trends, recurring revenue and the integration plan. Negative Sentiment: Updated Q1 2026 guidance (EPS $2.25–2.35) came in below Street estimates (~$2.52), and management warned first‑quarter profit would be under Wall Street expectations — this miss is the primary driver of the stock decline. Q1 Guidance Miss

Updated Q1 2026 guidance (EPS $2.25–2.35) came in below Street estimates (~$2.52), and management warned first‑quarter profit would be under Wall Street expectations — this miss is the primary driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Caution around integration execution, one‑time costs and the pace of realizing synergies increases near‑term earnings uncertainty; analysts may revise near‑term estimates. Integration Risk Discussion

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Waters by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $441,446,000 after purchasing an additional 359,596 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 258,489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,498,000 after buying an additional 166,888 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 106.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 209,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,965,000 after buying an additional 107,916 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Waters by 309.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 129,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Waters by 22.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 417,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,860,000 after acquiring an additional 76,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

