Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $793,000 Position in Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,937 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the third quarter worth $1,743,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 241,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 123,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 500,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 172,042 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 20.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 120,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 20,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 18.3% during the second quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC now owns 271,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. DZ Bank downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Banco Santander Trading Up 0.8%

SAN stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.61. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $13.11.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $18.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

