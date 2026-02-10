W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $444.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. W.P. Carey updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.130-5.230 EPS.

W.P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.68.

Get W.P. Carey alerts:

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 223.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey News Summary

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the third quarter worth $33,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of W.P. Carey by 1,450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in W.P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting W.P. Carey this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on W.P. Carey

W.P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for W.P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.