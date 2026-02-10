W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $444.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.28 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 21.75%.W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. W.P. Carey updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.130-5.230 EPS.
Shares of NYSE WPC traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.78. W.P. Carey has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $72.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 223.03%.
- Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY‑2026 EPS guidance to $5.130–$5.230, well above street consensus — a major positive that supports earnings growth expectations and dividend coverage. W. P. Carey Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 funds from operations (FFO) of $1.27 beat the Zacks consensus of $1.26, and revenue of $444.6M topped estimates — these REIT operating measures help justify the rally despite GAAP noise. W.P. Carey (WPC) Q4 FFO and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and valuation pieces highlight mixed signals — recent share strength versus some concerns about fair value and long‑term growth assumptions; these discussions may keep trading volatile as investors reassess multiple and yield. Assessing W. P. Carey (WPC) Valuation After Recent Share Price Strength And Conflicting Fair Value Signals What Analysts Think Is Shaping W. P. Carey’s Story Now
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS of $0.67 missed the consensus ~$1.25, which can concern some investors and limit upside in the near term — though REIT investors typically prioritize FFO and guidance over GAAP EPS. W. P. Carey Q4 press release
Several analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on W.P. Carey from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on W.P. Carey from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.
W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.
Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.
