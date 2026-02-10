VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.27 and last traded at $99.98, with a volume of 35464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.12.

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73.

Get VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 84.7% in the third quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF by 3,759.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.