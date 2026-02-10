VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:USVM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $100.27 and last traded at $99.98, with a volume of 35464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.12.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.51 and its 200 day moving average is $90.73.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be issued a $0.1137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
The VictoryShares US Small Mid Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index of small- and mid-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. USVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
