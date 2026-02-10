Vertex (VERX) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 11th. Analysts expect Vertex to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $194.3340 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Vertex Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of Vertex stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Vertex has a 1 year low of $14.78 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.72.

Vertex declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VERX shares. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on Vertex in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Vertex from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Vertex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex by 25.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is a specialty refiner and marketer of transportation fuels and petrochemical feedstocks in the United States. The company collects and processes a variety of waste petroleum products, including used motor oil and industrial lubricants, which it converts into ultra-low-sulfur diesel, asphalt, and other refined products. By leveraging proprietary re-refining technologies and strategic feedstock sourcing, Vertex Energy aims to deliver cost-effective, lower-carbon fuel solutions to wholesale and retail customers across the country.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Vertex operates a network of refining and blending facilities in key regions, including the Central, Northeast and Mid-Atlantic markets.

