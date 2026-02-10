Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Antero Midstream Corporation $AM

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 82,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,928 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 174.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 56.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,874,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,368 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 946,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,029,000 after acquiring an additional 43,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $87,950.00. Following the sale, the director owned 72,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,420.98. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.17.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 3.0%

AM opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. Antero Midstream Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 91.84%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation is a publicly traded midstream service provider that was established in 2014 as a spin-off from Antero Resources. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company owns, operates and develops midstream infrastructure to support the gathering, compression, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and crude oil. Antero Midstream plays a critical role in connecting upstream production in the Appalachian Basin to end-market pipelines and processing facilities.

The company’s core operations include a network of gathering pipelines and compression stations that serve the Marcellus and Utica shale formations across West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

