Versor Investments LP Purchases New Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated $GVA

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Granite Construction by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 38,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 2nd quarter valued at about $301,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Granite Construction by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,221,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,179,000 after acquiring an additional 46,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,979 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000.

Stock Up 1.4%

NYSE:GVA opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GVA shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Granite Construction from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research raised Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Granite Construction from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Granite Construction in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In other news, Director Celeste Beeks Mastin sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total value of $801,221.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,073,977.38. This trade represents a 42.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Inc is a publicly traded heavy civil contractor and construction materials producer based in Watsonville, California. The company specializes in delivering large-scale infrastructure projects for government and private clients, focusing on the development, rehabilitation and maintenance of transportation, water resource and industrial facilities. Its turnkey solutions span the full project lifecycle, from preconstruction and design-build to construction management and facilities maintenance.

In its construction segment, Granite undertakes highway and bridge building, airport runway and taxiway construction, marine terminal and port improvements, dam and reservoir projects, transit systems and underground utilities.

