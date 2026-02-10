Versor Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. $FYBR

Versor Investments LP lowered its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,278 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent comprises 1.2% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.07% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $6,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 173.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 178.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 490.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.32 and a beta of 0.94. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.31 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FYBR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the holding company and parent organization of Frontier Communications, a provider of broadband, voice and video services across the United States. Formed in conjunction with the company’s restructuring and corporate spin-off, Frontier Communications Parent oversees the strategic direction and capital allocation for its operating subsidiaries, which deliver telecommunications solutions to residential and business customers.

The company’s operating units design, build and manage a diversified network infrastructure that includes fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP), digital subscriber line (DSL) and fixed wireless technologies.

Featured Articles

