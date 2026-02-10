Versor Investments LP Buys 10,000 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 64.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at $1,707,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 399,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Travel + Leisure by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 15,422 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 56,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 62,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $4,074,754.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,992.68. The trade was a 61.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $38,112.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,632 shares of company stock worth $4,733,487. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $73.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $76.21.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

