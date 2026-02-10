VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.00.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $337.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday, December 29th.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $219.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.75. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $208.86 and a 1-year high of $310.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.83.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). VeriSign had a net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $425.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from VeriSign’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. VeriSign’s payout ratio is currently 34.96%.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.08, for a total transaction of $124,041.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,501,044.20. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.28, for a total value of $496,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 414,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,812,499.72. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,496 shares of company stock valued at $8,008,193. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 104.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 122.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

