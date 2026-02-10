Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Stock Holdings Increased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 116.4% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 363.3% in the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VB opened at $278.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.13 and its 200-day moving average is $257.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $279.85. The company has a market cap of $74.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.