Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG Stake Lowered by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,497 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,407,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,711,000 after buying an additional 617,701 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,705,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,694,000 after acquiring an additional 534,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,385,000 after buying an additional 362,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 583,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,747,000 after acquiring an additional 350,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 641,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,249,000 after purchasing an additional 294,376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

VONG stock opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

