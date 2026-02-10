Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $19,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dynamic Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGV stock opened at $152.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $153.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.