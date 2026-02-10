Vanguard Materials ETF $VAW Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $55,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,127,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 563.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW stock opened at $237.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.14. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $161.43 and a 1 year high of $238.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries. Included within this sector are companies that manufacture chemicals, construction materials, glass, paper, forest products, and related packaging products, as well as metals, minerals, and mining companies, including producers of steel.

