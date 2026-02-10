Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEI Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report) by 981.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,205 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,215,000 after buying an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 123.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 168,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $832,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,391,000. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $101.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $95.00 and a 52 week high of $101.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below 20 years. VTEI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.