Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,672,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,997,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,220 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,835,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,165 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,480,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,772,000 after buying an additional 148,559 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,253,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,053,000 after purchasing an additional 308,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,084,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,066,000 after buying an additional 185,995 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.93. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $89.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

