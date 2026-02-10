Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $51,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9,574.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 673,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,413,000 after acquiring an additional 62,535 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $156.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies. As of April 30, 2012, the Fund invested in sectors, such as consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services and utilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.