Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 300 and last traded at GBX 291.50, with a volume of 356478 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 289.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Trading Up 1.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 275.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 260.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £518.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 8.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 63.48%.

Insider Activity

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

In other Utilico Emerging Markets Trust news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 268 per share, for a total transaction of £6,418.60. Also, insider Mark Bridgeman bought 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 271 per share, with a total value of £10,387.43. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $2,499,603. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc (“UEM”) is a UK closed-end investment trust which is uniquely focused on global infrastructure and utilities megatrends in emerging markets.

UEM’s objective is to provide long-term total return by investing predominantly in infrastructure, utility and related sectors mainly in emerging markets.

UEM’s focus is on the undeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Africa, while maintaining the flexibility to invest in markets world-wide.

Further Reading

