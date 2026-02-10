Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.45 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 9.32%.

Unitil Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:UTL opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $911.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.49. Unitil has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.60.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unitil

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 7.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Unitil by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Unitil by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Unitil during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Unitil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Unitil in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) is a publicly traded energy delivery company that provides regulated electric and natural gas distribution services. The company delivers energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers through a network of distribution systems, offering safe and reliable service across its service areas. Unitil’s operations include system maintenance, emergency response, meter reading and customer support functions, all governed by state regulatory commissions.

Headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire, Unitil serves communities in New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine.

