UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,899 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,312,182 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,624,411,000 after acquiring an additional 675,075 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,837,207,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 117.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,750,560 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,729,912,000 after buying an additional 4,730,192 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,502,469 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,340,346,000 after buying an additional 432,084 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 6,191,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,904,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,245 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $275.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.43.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

