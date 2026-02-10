uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 168.71% from the stock’s current price.

QURE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on uniQure from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of uniQure from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

uniQure Stock Performance

NASDAQ QURE opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.66. uniQure has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $71.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.53). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 373.73% and a negative net margin of 1,492.90%.The business had revenue of $3.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $630,592.06. Following the sale, the director owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,260.04. This trade represents a 44.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Kaye sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $174,319.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,575.92. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,444,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $259,422,000 after purchasing an additional 819,444 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 3,678,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,030,000 after acquiring an additional 738,897 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,217,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,988,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,073,000 after purchasing an additional 383,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in uniQure by 471.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno‐associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single‐dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

