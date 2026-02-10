UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,956 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,112 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $39,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 636.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,543,000 after buying an additional 1,286,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $93,829,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,296,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,461,000 after acquiring an additional 313,414 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,778,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 644,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,791,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $134.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.85. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $136.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $469.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 15,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $1,760,750.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,521,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,323,616.12. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $50,168.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,698.40. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $4,218,998 over the last three months. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $134.00 price target on UMB Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on UMB Financial in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.00.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

