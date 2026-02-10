Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.44.

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Twilio from $154.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Twilio from $146.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $1,790,758.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,020,912.68. The trade was a 6.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.97, for a total value of $980,751.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 112,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,260,728.92. The trade was a 6.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,043,438 shares of company stock worth $135,022,770. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 47.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,469,000 after buying an additional 1,900,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,877,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 225.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,013 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 4,231.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Twilio by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,624,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $117.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.51, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. Twilio has a 52-week low of $77.51 and a 52-week high of $147.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio’s platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company’s product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

