Truist Financial Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF $FHLC

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,114 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,895,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,196,000 after acquiring an additional 68,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,439,000 after purchasing an additional 96,965 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 756,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,371,000 after purchasing an additional 167,956 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 291,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,644,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $19,395,000.

FHLC stock opened at $74.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $77.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

