Truefg LLC Has $17.84 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF $FREL

Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,022 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Truefg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Truefg LLC owned 1.64% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $17,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FREL opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.43. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.03. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (FREL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI\u002FReal Estate 25-25 index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US REIT and real estate companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FREL was launched on Feb 2, 2015 and is managed by Fidelity.

