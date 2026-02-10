Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $94.88 and a twelve month high of $134.87.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

