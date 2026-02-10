Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,243 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 14,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.5% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 44,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. iA Financial set a $101.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

NYSE WAL opened at $96.10 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $96.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.19. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $980.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.24%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Through its principal subsidiary, Western Alliance Bank, the company provides a range of banking services to commercial clients, entrepreneurs and real estate developers. As one of the largest regional banks in the western United States, it focuses on relationship-driven banking solutions tailored to niche industries and growing businesses.

The company’s core offerings include deposit products, treasury management and a variety of lending services.

Featured Stories

