Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,810 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,437,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,068.6% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after acquiring an additional 719,292 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $25,531,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at $24,213,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 779,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 451,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DINO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HF Sinclair from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.90.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

NYSE DINO opened at $58.27 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.91.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

