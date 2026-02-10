The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 411,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,891 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $166,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,922,952,000 after buying an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Home Depot by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,903,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,938,935,000 after buying an additional 790,476 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 112.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,147,000 after buying an additional 763,739 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Home Depot from $422.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Argus reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $376.00 to $366.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total value of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,419.83. The trade was a 33.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $380.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.28 and a 200 day moving average of $379.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 160.74% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.71%.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

