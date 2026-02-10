Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.94. The stock had a trading volume of 125,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.27. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $48.18 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.68. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 84.51%.The business had revenue of $137.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 73.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 52.8% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE: TRNO) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in key coastal markets across the United States. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of bulk distribution, warehouse and light-industrial assets that serve a diverse tenant base, including third-party logistics providers, e-commerce companies and manufacturers. Terreno aims to generate stable rental income while pursuing long-term capital appreciation through targeted investment and active asset management.

Terreno focuses on eight major coastal regions, emphasizing markets with strong supply-and-demand fundamentals and barriers to new development.

