Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 324.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $85.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.11. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $52.52 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.