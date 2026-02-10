Teledyne Technologies Incorporated $TDY Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 75.9% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 51 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 52.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 78 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 193.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.00, for a total value of $1,533,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,390,688. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 5,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.92, for a total transaction of $3,154,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 51,025 shares in the company, valued at $32,192,693. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,750 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE TDY opened at $656.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.81. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $419.00 and a twelve month high of $658.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.47. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 14.63%.The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teledyne Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.450-23.850 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.40-5.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $645.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $579.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $615.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.88.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY), headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California, is a diversified industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and supports sophisticated electronic systems, instruments and imaging products. Founded in 1960 by Henry Singleton and George Kozmetsky, Teledyne has grown into a multinational provider of high-performance equipment and software for commercial, scientific and government customers. Its offerings are used in markets that include aerospace and defense, marine, industrial manufacturing, environmental monitoring and scientific research.

The company operates through businesses that develop precision instrumentation, digital imaging products, engineered systems and aerospace and defense electronics.

