TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL Stake Decreased by Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership

Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,690 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,030 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises approximately 5.1% of Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership owned about 0.05% of TE Connectivity worth $34,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on TEL shares. Zacks Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $1,371,395.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,486.10. The trade was a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of TEL stock opened at $226.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.95. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

